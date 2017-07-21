Man who drove wrong way up Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough charged with drink and dangerous driving

A man who was caught and restrained by members of the public after driving the wrong way along Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough has been charged.

Police were called at 6.47am on Wednesday July 19, to reports of a silver Vauxhall Astra van which travelled the wrong way along Bourges Boulevard and crashed into the central reservation near the Queensgate roundabout in Peterborough city centre.

The car crashed behind Town Hall. Photo: Chris Harris

The vehicle came to a halt behind Town Hall and he was restrained by a member of the public prior to police arrival.

A 36-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning.

He has since been charged with drink driving and dangerous driving.

Chris Harris, who witnessed the incident, said it was lucky nobody was seriously injured by the man’s driving.