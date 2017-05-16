Man who abused toddler has sentence increased at Court of Appeal

A man who was jailed for 22 years for a string of sexual offences against children - including abusing a toddler - has had his sentence increased to 26 years.

Kristopher Jane, of Warwick Road in Keynsham, Bristol, appeared before Lady Justice Hallatt at the Court of Appeal today (Tuesday, May 16) after prosecutors considered his sentence to be too lenient.

He was filmed sexually assaulting a toddler by a 17-year-old girl from Wisbech, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The 17-year-old also appeared before the Court of Appeal today for a review of her sentence as her defence team felt her sentence of a four-year detention order should be reduced. Her application was refused and her sentence remains the same.

The pair both previously pleaded guilty to a number of sexual offences involving children at Peterborough Crown Court on January 10 and were both sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on March 17.

A police investigation into Jane and the teenage girl began on September 22 last year (2016) following a report from a concerned member of the public.

The following day (September 23) Jane was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police at his home address in Bristol. Following his arrest, his electronic devices were examined which uncovered thousands of still and moving indecent images of children.

The majority of these images, specifically 1,332, were graded by specialist officers as category A; the most severe. 435 were category B and 558 category C.

It also transpired that between 2012 and 2014 Jane had been sexually abusing a teenage girl in his home county of Bristol.

The 17-year-old girl was arrested on September 24 at her home address in Wisbech and interviewed by police. Examination of her mobile phone revealed footage of a toddler being sexually abused Kristopher Jane, along with a number of still images of the same nature.

There was also images and videos of an older child being sexually assaulted by the 17-year-old defendant.

Detective Constable Leah Meftah, from the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: “Jane is a very dangerous individual who has a clear sexual interest in young girls.

“The victims have been very brave in talking to us about what happened to them and I would like to thank them for this.

“I hope knowing Jane is behind bars for the next 26 years brings some comfort to the girls and will help them in moving on from their ordeal.”

The pair were also made subject of sexual harm prevention orders (SHPO); Jane’s is for life, the 17-year-old girls will remain for 10 years.

Jane was sentenced for the below offences:

Assaulting a child under the age of 13 by penetration

Sexual activity with a child under the age of 16

Assault of a child under the age of 13 by penetration

Assault of a child under the age of 13 by penetration

Causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity

Assault of a child under the age of 13 by penetration

Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under the age of 16

Making indecent photographs of a child under the age of 16 (284 images – 188 category C, 37 category B, 59 category A

Making indecent photographs of a child under the age of 16 (40 images – 9 category C, 16 category B, 15 category A)

Making indecent photographs of a child under the age of 16 (1,740 images – 979 category C, 365 category B, 446 category A)

Making indecent photographs of a child (13 images)

Making indecent photographs of a child (261 images – 206 category C, 17 category B, 38 category A)

The 17-year-old girl was sentenced for the below offences:

Assaulting a child under the age of 13 by penetration

Assaulting a child under the age of 13 by penetration

Taking indecent photographs of a child under the age of 18

Taking indecent photographs of a child under the age of 18

Distributing indecent photographs of a child under the age of 18

Distributing indecent photographs of a child under the age of 18