Man wanted in connection with series of crimes in Huntingdonshire

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with a series of crimes in Huntingdonshire.

Officers are trying to trace Andrew Crisford, 34, who is wanted in connection with crimes including criminal damage, harassment, failing to stop for police and theft of a motor vehicle.

The harassment and criminal damage took place in Whitehall Walk, St Neots and the failing to stop in Princes Drive, St Neots.

Police believe he is still somewhere in St Neots or the surrounding area..

Anyone who knows of Crisford’s whereabouts should contact police on 101.