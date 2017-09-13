Man wanted by police in connection with string of Peterborough crimes including threats to kill

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man suspected of a string of crimes in Peterborough, including thefts and threats to kill.

Gregory Uhunamure, 25, is wanted in connection with five thefts, two burglaries and making threats to kill.

He is of no fixed abode but has links to Woodston, Fletton, Walton and Gladstone areas of the city.

Anyone who has seen Uhunamure or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.