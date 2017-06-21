Man to be sentenced in Peterborough for causing death by dangerous driving of Wisbech man and seriously injuring two others

A man will be sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court tomorrow after pleading guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of a Wisbech man.

Stephen James, 47, of Parkside, Haverhill, Suffolk, James was driving a Nissan Patrol on December 20 last year when he collided with a Renault Traffic van, Vauxhall Corsa, Vauxhall Corsa van and an arctic lorry on the A142 at Mepal.

Sadly the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa van, 60-year-old Keith Howlett of Mill Lane in Wisbech, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The drivers of the Renault Traffic and arctic lorry both suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

James is due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court tomorrow, Thursday June 22, for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving.