Man to appear in Peterborough court charged with attempting to murder convicted killer and armed robber

A man will appear at Peterborough Crown Court tomorrow charged with attempted murder.

Kevin McCarthy, 49, of HMP Whitemoor, March, is due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, May 16, following a serious assault on a man at the prison in October, 2016.

The victim, Damien Fowkes, 41, of HMP Whitemoor was taken to hospital where he was treated for life threatening injuries to his neck.

Fowkes was jailed for a minimum of 20 years in 2011 for attempting to murder Soham murderer Ian Huntley and for the manslaughter of child killer Colin Hatch.

He was also serving a sentence for armed robbery.