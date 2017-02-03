Man to appear in court today charged with causing deaths of Yaxley best friends in hit and run

A man will appear in Peterborough Crown Court this afternoon, Friday, charged with causing the deaths of two men in Yaxley last month.

Richard Frost (38) of Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford, Essex, is was charged with causing the deaths of Thomas Fletcher, 19, of Meadow Walk, Yaxley, and Thomas Northam, 22, of Lilac Walk, Yaxley.

Frost is expected to also enter a plea to two counts of dangerous driving, common assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Mr Fletcher and Mr Northam died on Tuesday January 3 when they were struck by a BMW, allegedly driven by Frost.

Frost has been in custody since his arrest after District Judge Ken Sheraton refused a bail application at the last hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday January 6.

He is expected to appear via video link from prison today.