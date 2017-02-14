Man threatens shop staff at knife point in Ramsey robbery

A man wearing a makeshift balaclava and holding a knife terrified staff during a robbery at a shop in Ramsey last night.

At about 7.20pm on Monday February 13, a man entered McColls in Great Whyte, holding a knife and made demands for money before leaving with £150 in cash.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid-30s, about 5’ 5”, wearing a baggy dark grey jumper, baggy light grey jogging bottoms and white trainers. He was also wearing a light grey hat which was pulled down over his face with eye holes cut in it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 489 of the 13th. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online reporting systems at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.