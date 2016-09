A large cannabis factory has been found and destroyed by police following a raid in Bunkers Hill, Wisbech.

Officers raided the property in High Road at about 3pm on Sunday, September 13, and found 55 large plants and 23 young plants.

The cannabis factory found in Bunkers Hill

The plants and related equipment were taken away for destruction.

A man in his 40s from the Wisbech area was interviewed at the scene and reported for summons to court.