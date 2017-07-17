Man suffers serious injuries after being attacked by two men in Peterborough

A man suffered serious injuries in a violent attack in Lincoln Road in Peterborough yesterday.

Police were called at 11.45am on Sunday, July 16, to reports of violence near Iceland in Lincoln Road.

A man in his 20s was attacked by two other men.

The victim received serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

His attackers are both described as white, aged over 35 years old, of medium build and around 5ft 9in.

One was wearing blue jeans and a white baseball cap. The other had a beard and was wearing a dark blue lightweight jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quote crime number CF0405250717.