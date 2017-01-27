Man suffers serious head injuries in assault

A man suffered serious head injuries in an assault by two men in March.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was walking in Station Road at around 7pm on Wednesday, January 25, when he was approached by two men. One of the men punched the victim to his head, causing serious injuries.

The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Both offenders are described as white, one is described as between 16 to 20 years old and was wearing a grey hooded top and grey jogging bottoms and the other is described as 6’ to 6’3” and was wearing a black coat.

Detective Constable Simon Rust said: “This attack could have had far more serious consequences for the victim who was badly injured in the attack.

“Incidents like this involving blows to the head can prove fatal so we are particularly keen to catch these offenders.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.