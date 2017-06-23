Man seriously injured after assault by two men in Peterborough street

A man in his 20s has suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by two men in a Peterborough street.

Police were called to a ‘suspicious incident’ in Hastings Road, Walton, Peterborough, at 10.41pm last night, Thursday June 22.

A man in his 20s was badly injured after a serious assault by two men who fled the scene.

The two men were described by police as being white, but a more detailed description has not been possible at this time.

Nobody has been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-22062017-0685 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.