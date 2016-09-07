Man seriously hurt in gang attack in Peterborough street

A man has suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a gang of youths in a Woodston street.

Police were called at 9.12pm on Monday, September 5, to Jubilee Street about damage being caused to cars in the street by a group of youths, at least seven strong.

The youths were challenged by two men, one in his 60s, who was seriously assaulted and one in his 40s who was also assaulted and suffered minor injuries. We believe a weapon may have been used but keeping an open mind.

The former suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and remains in Peterborough City Hospital.

The main attacker is described as white, heavy build, wearing shorts and a red hooded top.

A police spokesman said: “This is a serious assault and we are keen to catch those responsible as soon as possible. We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to consider if they saw this group of youths before or after the assault. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be valuable to this inquiry.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Aaz Tourabi, at Peterborough CID, on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.