Man seriously hurt after stabbing outside Iceland in Peterborough

A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing outside Iceland in Lincoln Road.

The man in his 60s was taken to Peterborough City Hospital yesterday afternoon (Sunday, July 2), while police have arrested a 63-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of GBH.

The arrested man was taken to hospital where he received treatment for a minor injury before being taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he remains.

Police were called at 1.45pm yesterday, while the East of the England Ambulance Service was called at 1.48pm.

A spokesman for the service said the seriously injured man had suffered back injuries, while the arrested man had facial injuries which were believed to be minor.

An ambulance crew, ambulance officer and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene.