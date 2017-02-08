Man sentenced for selling fake goods at Peterborough car boot sale

A man has been sentenced to 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to selling thousands of pounds worth of fake designer goods at the Peterborough weekly ‘Bizzy Boot’ sale.

Mohammed Imran Malik had admitted to seven offences under the Trade Marks Act 1994 relating to the sale and supply of counterfeit items at the Wellington Street car park weekly car boot sale.

The sentencing at Peterborough Crown Court follows an investigation by Peterborough City Council trading standards officers in July last year. This led to the seizure of around £12,000 worth of counterfeit items including Nike trainers, Dior perfumes, Lacoste polo shirts and Ralph Lauren polo shirts.

The city council is now seeking a Proceeds of Crime Award against Malik, 26, of Star Road, Peterborough which will review the financial aspects of the case and could result in the dissemination of any proceeds between the police and council.

All counterfeit clothing is being passed to the Police National Aid Convoy to use in their work delivering emergency aid to disaster areas throughout the world.

Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities and environmental capital, said: “This investigation is a great example of joint working by Peterborough City Council and the local community and we will continue to work with the public, brand holders, local traders and our enforcement partners to ensure that we stamp out these illegal ‘business practices’.

“The sale of fake goods is not only damaging to the brand owners, but also to the legitimate Peterborough businesses who are trading fairly but being undercut by those who think it is fine to sell counterfeit goods.”

A spokesman for Surelock Brand Protection Services, brand protection representatives for a number of household companies, said: “People should be aware that by purchasing counterfeit goods you are receiving an inferior quality product, each sale has a detrimental effect on the livelihoods of genuine local traders and you are also helping fund criminal organisations. We applaud the actions of Peterborough Trading Standards in clamping down on the sale of goods which infringe intellectual property rights.”

Residents who have information on counterfeiting activity within Peterborough can call Citizens Advice on 03454 040506 on can pass on details by emailing trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk