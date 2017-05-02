Man remains in critical condition after assault and robbery in Peterborough city centre

A cyclist remains in a critical condition after he was chased, assaulted and robbed in Peterborough City Centre.

The man in his 50s was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical condition after the incident in Long Causeway on Thursday, April 27 at 10.30pm.

Police in Long Causeway, Peterborough

The man is thought to have been chased by three people before colliding with a pedestrian. The cyclist was then assaulted and robbed. Three people were subsequently arrested.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 10.30pm to Long Causeway, Peterborough, with reports of a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian.

“The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

She said the pedestrian was not injured and is not among those arrested.

A 28-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of theft and a 23-year-old man was been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A third man, from Peterborough, was arrested on Friday morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery.

All three have been released on police bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on Friday May 19.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.