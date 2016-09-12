Man questioned in connection with woman’s death at house in Market Deeping

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and questioned in connection with the death of a woman at a house in Market Deeping.

Emergency services were called to a house in Holland Close, off Kesteven Drive, Market Deeping, at about 9.45am on Saturday and found a 24-year-old woman who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The man arrested was later released on police bail while an investigation into the woman’s death continues, but she has not yet been named.

Neighbours living near the house claimed that the two people involved had recently moved to the area but police are asking for anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 140 of September 10.