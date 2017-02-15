Man jailed for sustained, brutal attack with machete and knife at Peterborough home

A man who took part in a sustained and brutal assault with a knife and machete at a Peterborough home has been jailed for 12 years.

Gracjan Parniewicz, 37, of Hungarton Court, Welland, Peterborough, and two accomplices forced their way into the property in Star Road on the afternoon of December 4, 2015.

The 29-year-old victim locked himself in his bedroom while his two housemates were forced to lie on the kitchen floor by one of Parniewicz’s accomplices who brandished a machete.

Parniewicz and the other man went upstairs and kicked the victim’s bedroom door off the hinges.

The accomplice then stabbed him repeatedly to the head with a knife, while Parniewicz punched him several times in the face with a knuckle duster.

They dragged him downstairs, through the kitchen and into a bathroom, where they continued the assault.

They threatened to kill the victim unless he handed over phones and money before leaving with just a mobile phone.

Emergency services were called and the victim underwent surgery for serious injuries to his hand. He also received treatment for serious head injuries and has still not fully recovered.

On Monday (February 13), Parniewicz stood trial at Cambridge Crown Court and was found guilty of aggravated burglary and section 18 grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced at the same court yesterday to 10 years for the aggravated burglary and 12 years for the assault, to run concurrently. He will also be deported once his sentence is complete.

The other men involved in the assault have never been identified.

DC Pete Wise, who investigated, said: “This was a sustained, 15-minute attack, which is reflected in the sentence handed down by the judge.

“The victim’s injuries were horrendous and will have lasting effects. The brutality of the assault could have easily resulted in more serious injuries.”

Parniewicz was arrested for this crime after committing other offences including two assaults, two criminal damage and possession of a knife.

He appeared at King’s Lynn Crown Court last year, was found guilty and sentenced to 28 months in prison, which will also run concurrently with this week’s sentences.