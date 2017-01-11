Man jailed for rape on “vulnerable woman” in Wisbech park

A man who raped a woman in a Wisbech park has today been jailed by a Peterborough court.

Linus Zukauskas, 27, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment at Peterborough Crown Court today (January 11) after previously pleading guilty to rape and theft.

The incident happened on the evening of October 21 last year when the victim, a woman in her 40s, contacted Zukauskas to see if he wanted to go for a drink.

The pair met in the centre of Wisbech and bought some alcohol before Zukauskas suggested they go and sit in Tillery Park as it was dark and they wouldn’t be seen on CCTV drinking.

The victim reluctantly agreed and as the evening went on Zukauskas proceeded to hold her down and rape her. He then left the park with her handbag.

The woman ran home and told her partner what had happened and they called the police. She underwent a medical examination which officers were able to use to link Zukauskas to the incident.

Detective Constable Faye Bussey said: “This was a nasty attack on a vulnerable woman. It took a great deal of courage for her to come forward and report it.

“This has been a lengthy and complicated case but justice has now been done and I hope this will provide some comfort to the victim.

“Reporting a sexual assault or rape can be extremely difficult for a victim. We want to ensure people that we take all reports seriously, no matter when they occurred, and have trained staff who will support you through the process.”

Zukauskas was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for life.