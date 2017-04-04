Man jailed for numerous crimes including Wisbech burglary, dangerous driving and shop thefts

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to burgling a home in Wisbech.

Matthew Timmins, 34, of Hunters Oak, Watton Thetford, pleaded guilty at Norfolk Crown Court on Thursday (March 30) to burgling the home in Parson Drove, Wisbech, in February 2016.

He broke into the locked property while the victim was out and stole items, including jewellery, cash and computer equipment, worth more than £3,000.

Timmins dropped his mobile phone in the bedroom of the property which helped police to trace him.

Timmins also plead guilty to a number of crimes committed in Norfolk and was sentenced for the burglary and the other crimes at Norfolk Crown Court on Monday. The Norfolk offences and sentences were as follows:

* Dangerous driving – four months imprisonment to run concurrently

* Driving while disqualified – four months imprisonment to run concurrently

* Criminal damage – one month imprisonment to run concurrently

* Two counts of theft from shops on Thursday, March 16 – one month imprisonment for each offence to run concurrently

* Obstruction a police officer from Thursday, March 16 – 14 days imprisonment to run concurrently

* Two thefts from shops in February – one month imprisonment for each offence to run concurrently

* Theft from Tesco, Thetford, in July – one month imprisonment to run concurrently

* Bail Act offence of failing to appear in court on Monday, March 27 – one month imprisonment to run concurrently

He was also handed a five year Criminal Behaviour Order and disqualified for driving for 18 months.

Detective Constable Chris Smith from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Timmins is a prolific offender who had been actively committing crime across Norfolk before moving on to commit the burglary in Fenland.

“The sentence he has received for the burglary reinforces that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in Cambridgeshire.”