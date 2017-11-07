Man jailed for multiple counts of rape on young girl over 13-year period

A man who raped and sexually abused a girl for more than ten years has been jailed.

Christopher Tucker, 71, of Bascraft Way, Godmanchester, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape over a 13 year period between 2003 and 2016.

Tucker’s victim was only five when the assaults began. She disclosed the abuse to police in October 2016 and Tucker was arrested.

Yesterday, (Monday November 6) at Peterborough Crown Court, he was sentenced to ten years in prison, put on the Sex Offenders Register for life and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely, preventing him from having any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18. He was also issued a restraining order preventing him contacting the victim.

Detective Constable Julie Ellison said: “It took a great deal of courage for the victim to come forward after such a long period of abuse which had deeply affected her. I hope this sentence is able to give her some form of closure.

“I would like to encourage others to report abuse, whether historical or current, to the police.”

Anyone who has suffered abuse as a child is encouraged to contact police by calling 101.