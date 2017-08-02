Man jailed for committing nearly £1,000 worth of bank card fraud following burglary

A burglar who used a stolen bank card from a property in Chatteris to buy nearly £1,000 worth of goods has been jailed.

Declan Finn, 22, gained entry to a property in Pound Road on January 16, stealing a watch, a television, a games console and a bank card.

Finn went on to use the stolen card to withdraw cash and purchase items, completing 24 transactions totalling £988.31 including new trainers and fast food.

Finn, of Wenny Estate, was identified from CCTV footage using the bank card and arrested. He was charged with burglary and fraud.

Today, Wednesday August 2, at Cambridge Crown Court Finn pleaded guilty to both offences. He was sentenced to eight months in prison for burglary and four months for the fraud offence to run concurrently.

Detective Constable Thomas Adams said: “Tackling burglary is a force priority and we will do all we can to bring offenders like Finn to justice.”