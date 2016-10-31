Man jailed for 14 weeks after pleading guilty to Peterborough burglary

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to burgling a house in Peterborough.

Matthew Rockall, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place in July, at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 27.

Rockall entered his victim’s home in Orton Malborne and stole items including mobile phones, jewellery and PlayStation games.

Rockall, who was known to his victim, was identified from a fingerprints left at the scene.

The court ordered him to pay £404.50 compensation.

Detective Constable Adam Blake of the burglary squad said: “This offence is all the more disturbing as the victim’s son was in the house at the time of the burglary.

“We would like to remind residents to ensure their properties are secured, even when they are in their homes, to prevent opportunist burglars like Rockall from gaining entry.”