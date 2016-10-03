Man jailed for 12 years after machete attack at Peterborough flat

A man who stabbed his victim in a frenzied attack in Peterborough with a machete has been jailed for 12 years.

Nathan Nicholson, (21), of East Dulwich Estate, Southwark, London was handed the sentence at Huntingdon Crown Court on Wednesday (September 28) after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The court heard how Nicholson had travelled from his London home on May 3 to visit a group of friends at a flat in Palmerston Road, Peterborough.

At about 9.30pm, one of the men at the property poured a cup of water over Nicholson which led to a struggle between the pair. Nicholson threw the man into a glass cabinet before stabbing him several times in with a machete.

Nicholson fractured the victim’s skull, cut off one of his fingers and partially severed others and left him with severe cuts to his leg.

He was later arrested in London and found to be in possession of 113 wraps of cocaine and 103 wraps of heroin.

Nicholson was sentenced to 12 years for grievous bodily harm with intent and five years for the drugs offences to be served concurrently.

Detective Constable Paul Twell said: “Nicholson is a particularly nasty man who would travel to the city to deal drugs. During this visit he got into a scuffle with another man and launched a frenzied attack with a machete. As a result the victim suffered life changing injuries which have affected his mobility.

“The streets of London and Peterborough are now safer with Nicholson in prison.”