Man jailed after subjecting woman to “prolonged periods of violence and psychological abuse”

A man from Wisbech who subjected his former partner to prolonged periods of violence and psychological abuse has been jailed for three years.

Leon Barratt, 24, assaulted the woman on a number of occasions and tried to control her actions during a three year period beginning in 2013. She received injuries ranging from cuts and bruises, to being strangled until she felt like she was about to black out.

When she ended the relationship Barratt, of The Lawns, continued to contact her making threats. On one occasion he followed her in a car and forced her vehicle off the road, causing her to seek help at a nearby address.

Barratt was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour, malicious communications, driving without due care and attention, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and a public order offence.

Yesterday, Tuesday April 18, Barratt was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to all offences at a previous hearing.

Detective Constable Steve Ward said: “Barratt subjected his former partner to a prolonged period of abuse, at times leaving her fearing for her life. I’m pleased that we were able to support her through this process and I hope this sentence helps to provide some form of closure so she can continue to move on with her life.

“Thankfully she took the brave decision to get support and report the abuse she suffered and I hope her story reaches out to other people experiencing similar abuse.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for the constabulary and I’d encourage anyone who is suffering from this type of offence to speak to the police or to tell someone they know.”