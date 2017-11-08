Man jailed after robbing Peterborough 84-year-old for just 50p and holding taxi driver at knifepoint

A Peterborough man who stole 50p from an elderly woman in her own home and robbed a taxi driver at knife point has been sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.

Tony Woodward, 35, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to robbing his 83-year-old victim in July this year and to robbing the taxi driver in January at Huntingdon Crown Court on Monday, (November 6).

DEFIANT: Alfia Barnett

Alfia Barnett was targeted by Woodward after getting off of a bus at the corner of Taverners Road, Peterborough, at around 11.40am on her way home from church.

He followed her home from the bus stop and pushed his way into her house before emptying her purse and stealing the contents, which was 50p. He left after being confronted by the victim’s granddaughter, who had been upstairs.

Alfia was shocked and shaken and suffered minor injuries

Woodward was linked to the crime by DNA evidence left at the scene.

At the time of the offence Woodward was on bail for robbing the taxi driver in Wright Avenue, Peterborough, on 25 January.

The taxi driver was called to collect two passengers, one of whom was Woodward, and a bike from Lincoln Road at around 10.35am. He collected the passengers and took them on a short journey.

He asked the passengers to pay their fare and while arranging for their change Woodward confronted him with a knife and threatened to kill him.

Woodward stole £20 from the victim before making off on the bicycle with the other passenger. He was later identified by officers from CCTV images taken near to the scene of the crime.

Woodward had previously been given an 18-month conditional discharge in April 2016 for assaulting a Poppy Seller in Bridge Street, Peterborough, in November 2015.

Detective Constable Sarah Phillips, the officer in charge of the case involving the theft from the elderly victim, said: “This was an incredibly distressing experience for Woodward’s victim and the sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence.

“Woodward targeted an elderly woman, in her own home, for a very small amount of money and I am delighted that he will not be a threat to the public for some time.”

Sergeant Liam Sweeney, the officer in charge of the knife point robbery, said: “We take any robbery extremely seriously but particularly one where a weapon is used to threaten the life of a victim.

“The sentence Woodward has received shows that behaviour like this will not be tolerated in Cambridgeshire.”