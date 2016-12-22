Man issued with football banning order after Posh and Cobblers match

A man has been given a football banning order after a match between Peterborough United and Northampton Town.

Gavin Mobley, 27, of Northampton, pleaded guilty and was convicted at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 19, for committing a Public Order offence at the Northampton Town vs Peterborough United match on Saturday, November 19, at Sixfields Stadium, Northampton.

He was sentenced at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Wednesday December 21, where he received a 12 month Community Order including 100 hours unpaid work, costs of £85, and a three year Football Banning Order, which will restrict his attendance at football matches in the United Kingdom as well as travel outside of the country when England are playing away.