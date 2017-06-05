Man injured in isolated violent incident in Peterborough

A man was injured after police were called to reports on violence in Westwood in Peterborough yesterday.

Officers were called at around 2.30pm on Sunday, June 4, to reports of violence in Deanscroft, Peterborough.

A man received minor injuries at an address there.

Officers attended the incident, which was isolated at a single address and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime number CF0311010617.