Man in the dock over Peterborough stabbing

A man appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a man in Peterborough.

Caleston Jones, (21) of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning facing a number of charges in connection with an incident in Welbourne, Werrington, on Sunday (October 1).

Jones, who wore a grey tracksuit at the hearing, is charged with attempted murder, two counts of causing actual bodily harm, common assault, criminal damage and making threats to kill.

He did not enter pleas to any of the charges, and sat in the dock listening to the short hearing.

It is alleged he stabbed a man and a woman on Sunday, with both suffering serious injuries.

No bail application was made, and magistrates remanded him in custody until a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on November 1.