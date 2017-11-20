Man in serious condition in hospital after being stabbed outside Peterborough shop

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed outside a shop in Peterborough.

Police were called yesterday, Sunday November 19, at 2.39am to reports of stabbing in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

The victim, a man in his 40s, received serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

There was a scene at the shop was in place until the cordon was lifted today, Monday at approximately 11.45am.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0671131117 or visitwww.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.