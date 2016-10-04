Man in hospital with serious injuries after violent incident in Peterborough street

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident in Peterborough yesterday.

Police were called shortly after 1.30am yesterday, Monday October 3, to reports of violence in Tait Close off Eastfield Road.

Officers attended the scene and two men, both in their 20s from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, GBH.

One of the men was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries. He remains in hospital receiving treatment.

The other man received minor injuries as a result of the incident and was taken into custody. He was later released on bail until October 7.