Man in hospital with serious injuries after violent attack outside Peterborough pub

A man suffered serious injuries in an attack outside a Peterborough city centre pub in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at about 1.15am today, Friday February 17, by the ambulance service reporting a man in his 30s with serious injuries in City Road.

The scene outside the Solstice in Peterborough this morning.

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, where he remains with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The assault is believed to have taken place near the Solstice bar in Northminster Road.

Four people, a 24-year-old woman and three men aged 17, 25 and 26, all from Peterborough, have been arrested in connection with the assault and have been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about the assault in urged to contact Detective Sergeant Dave West on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

