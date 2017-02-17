Man in hospital with serious injuries after violent attack in Peterborough city centre

A man suffered serious injuries in an attack in Peterborough city centre street in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at about 1.15am today, Friday February 17, by the ambulance service reporting a man in his 30s with serious injuries in City Road.

The scene in Northminster, Peterborough, this morning.

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, where he remains with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The assault is believed to have taken place near the Solstice bar and Market multi-stroey car park in Northminster Road.

Four people, a 24-year-old woman and three men aged 17, 25 and 26, all from Peterborough, have been arrested in connection with the assault and have been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Kevin Jeffery from The Solstice said the pub closed before midnight last night and while the incident was very unfortunate, it had nothing to do with the Solstice bar.

The scene in Northminster, Peterborough, this morning.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about the assault in urged to contact Detective Sergeant Dave West on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.