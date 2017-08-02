Man in court over Sawtry bin lorry crash which left man in a wheelchair

A man has appeared in court charged with causing a bin lorry crash which left a passenger in a wheelchair.

Tomasz Ferlejkow (25) of Macbeth Close, Huntingdon, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday), where he was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

It is alleged Ferlejkow was driving the bin lorry on January 16 this year when the crash happened. The bin lorry overturned on a roundabout on the B1043 at Sawtry. One passenger had to have a foot, and arm and a hand amputated following the crash, while another suffered eye injuries.

Ferlejkow did not indicate a plea to the charge during the short hearing.

The case was deemed too serious to be heard by Magistrates, and Ferlejkow was given bail to attend Peterborough Crown Court on August 30.