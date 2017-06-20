Man in court on drug driving charges after car mounts Peterborough pavement and hits young family

A Peterborough man will appear in court tomorrow charged with seriously injuring a 10-year-old girl by dangerous driving while under the influence of cocanine and cannabis.

Elisha Hills-Steedman was hit by a car as she walked with her mum back from a family trip to Peterborough Museum at about 3.30pm on Sunday, February 12 this year.

Elisha Hills-Steedman (10) with family Annalise Hills-Steedman (6), Celeste Hills (16) and parents Michelle and Andy Steedman recovering after the crash in February.

The family, from Bretton, were on the Bourges Boulevard pavement near the Park Inn hotel when they were struck by a Ford Focus. Elisha suffered a fractured skull in the incident. Mum Michelle Steedman (40) who was also badly hurt

The Ford Focus did not stop at the scene.

James Millard, 23, of High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday June 21, charged with:

• Causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

• One count of over the prescribed limit of cannabis.

• One count of over the prescribed limit of cocaine.