Man in court after Peterborough pensioner robbed on her doorstep for just 50p

A man has appeared in court charged with robbery following an incident where an elderly lady was robbed of just 50p in Peterborough.

Alfia Barnett, 84, had just arrived home at about 11.45am on Thursday, July 13 and was at her front door in Highbury Street when a man forced his way past her, pushing her out of the way.

He grabbed her handbag and stole 50p before leaving on a bicycle.

Alfia was shocked and shaken and suffered minor injuries.

Tony Woodward, 34, of Lincoln Road, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 22.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on August 18.