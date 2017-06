A man in his 80s has been arrested after reports of “nuisance/rowdy behaviour” in a Peterborough street this morning.

Police were called at 8:45am with reports of an incident near the Golden Lion in Church Street, Stanground.

Police attended and a man in his 80s from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of common assault.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood while enquiries continue.