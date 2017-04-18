Man identified after CCTV appeal in relation to alleged assault on teenage girl at Peterborough bus station

A man has come forward after a police CCTV appeal which followed an alleged assault on a teenage girl as Peterborough bus station.

Police released CCTV of a man they wanted to speak to after a girl, who is in her mid-teens, reported that she was waiting in Bay 4 of Queensgate Bus Station, when she was approached by a man who began talking to her in an inappropriate manner before assaulting her.

The alleged assault took place on Saturday, April 1, between 8pm and 8.15pm.

The man then boarded the Delaine bus to Bourne and it is believed he got off in Thurlby, Lincolnshire.

The man in the CCTV has now been identified, interviewed and released with no further action.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.