Man gets drink drive ban

A man who moved his car away from vandals has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a year.

Artur Dzionek (31) of Saltmarsh, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, admitted drink driving after he was stopped by police at 11pm on May 16. He gave a reading of 57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Dzionek appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday, where he was given the 12 month ban, a £250 fine, £30 surcharge and ordered to pay £80 costs. Andy Cave, defending, said there had been a spate of car vandalism in the area, and Dzionek had gone out to make sure his car was OK when he saw a gang of youths. Mr Cave said Dzionek had decided to move the car to the next street - but was stopped by police after failing to turn on his headlights.