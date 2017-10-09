Man from Peterborough charged with firearms offences and possession of drugs

A man from Peterborough has been charged with firearms offences and possession of drugs.
Philip Jackson (25) of Newark Road, Peterborough, will be appearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October 9).
