Man found with smoke bombs before Peterborough United match handed football banning order

A man has been handed a football banning order after being found with smoke bombs before a Peterborough United match on Saturday, September 30.

Jason Spraggs (25) of John Mason Road, Oxford, was found in possession of four smoke bombs in Peterborough city centre shortly after one had been thrown at the home fans.

He was sentenced to the three year banning order and ordered to pay a fine of £225 yesterday (Wednesday, October 25) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

He must also surrender his passport when the England national team travel abroad.

The banning order prevents him from attending any football match in the UK and visiting either Oxford or Wycombe town centre when they are playing a home fixture.

PC Mark Wood said: “Smoke bombs can cause considerable problems to a person’s breathing, particularly those with asthma or other breathing difficulties.

“There is also a potential fire hazard with these devices, meaning they pose a threat to the safety of those in its immediate proximity.”

The match ended up in a 4-1 defeat for Posh against Oxford United.