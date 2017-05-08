Man found guilty of breaking into ex’s home and beating her in front of three children

A man smashed his way into a former girlfriend’s home and repeatedly punched her in front of her three young children.

Lewis Marsh, 27, broke a rear kitchen window at the property in Colville Road, Wisbech, before kicking the front door in at about 1am on October 17 last year.

The terrified, 25-year-old victim tried to barricade herself in a room but was caught and punched by Marsh to the head and body.

A neighbour heard what was happening and was also punched repeatedly when he tried to intervene. Marsh, of Baxter Close, Wisbech, also threatened to burn his house down.

Police were called and Marsh went on the run but was arrested in November last year.

He made no comment in interview and later denied criminal damage and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

However, today, Monday May 8, he was found guilty of the offences following a trial at Huntingdon Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to being unlawfully at large and was additionally convicted of contempt of court for spitting at a court usher and threatening investigating officer DC Steve Marsh.

He will be sentenced next month on a date to be set.

DC Ward said: “The victim had told Marsh she no longer wanted to see him and did not want him in her house.

“Marsh responded by watching her in her home, putting her in fear for her and her children’s safety, and then breaking in to assault her.

“The neighbour bravely intervened but was also assaulted by Marsh who then went to ground to avoid arrest.”