Man fined for assaulting officer

A man has been fined after becoming abusive in a shop and assaulting a police officer.

Mark Cave (31) of High Street, March, started shouting and swearing in the shop near his home on May 16 when staff refused to serve him alcohol as they believed he was intoxicated. Police were called, and as he was arrested, he kicked out at an officer, striking his neck.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Cave appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and assaulting a PC. He was fined £120, ordered to pay the officer £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.