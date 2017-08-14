Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest near Peterborough river

A man who suffered a cardiac arrest near the River Nene at Rivergate has died.

The 39-year-old was taken ill at 2pm on Thursday afternoon close to the footbridge over the river at Asda.

The Magpas air ambulance landed at Railworld

Emergency services were called to help the man, with the Magpas Air Ambulance and East of England Ambulance Service sending paramedics to help.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical condition.

Cambridgeshire police cordoned off the footbridge to allow for searches of the area to take place.

However, the man died in hospital yesterday.

The police cordon

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said they were appealing for help to piece together the man’s last movements.

The spokesman said: “The 39-year-old man died yesterday at PCH after his condition deteriorated. The death is not being treated as suspicious and we are liaising with the coroner.

“We would, however, still like to hear from anyone who saw him after 1.30pm on Thursday to piece together his last movements.”

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.

