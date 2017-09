A man in his 40s has died after an incident in Lincooln Road, Peterborough, on Friday night.

Police were called to Lincoln Road on Friday, September 1, at 9.45pm with reports of concern for a man's safety.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but later died.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been passed to the coroner.