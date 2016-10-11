Man confronts ‘killer clown’ in Peterborough street

A man confronted and punched a ‘killer clown’ who jumped out at him in a Peterborough street yesterday.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at about 10.30pm last night (Monday) with reports of concern for safety in Woodston, Peterborough, earlier that morning.

“The informant, a man, was walking along George Street at about 11.20am when a man jumped out in front of him wearing a clown mask and possibly something in his hand.

“The informant punched him in the face.”

The victim’s partner told the Peterborough Telegraph: “This Clown craze is getting out of hand, my partner had one that came out of a bush at the end of George Street near the track end that goes to the steam railway with something in his hand.

“We do believe that parents need to be warned about kids and families going out on Halloween.”