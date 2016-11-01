Man charged with robbery after woman is tied up and children threatened in Peterborough home invasion

A man has been charged with robbery following a house invasion in which a woman was tied up in her own home in Peterborough last week.

The robbery took place in Crown Street at about 10.40am on October 25 when a man entered the property in Crown Street and tied up a woman who was in the property with her two children aged six and four.

Crown Street Peterborough scene of a robbery, Crown Street, Peterborough 10/26/2016. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA

The husband of the resident who was tied up was out when the robbery took place.

Wishing to remain anonymous, he said: “A man came and taped up my wife’s hands, face and legs. She was on the floor and could not move.

“He said, ‘where is your money, where is your gold?’

“He took the kids with him upstairs to help him search the house. He took some cash and found gold rings and bangles from our wedding. Another chap was with him but did not enter the property – he was covering outside. After half-an-hour the man left and my daughter rang the police.”

The homeowner added that the man who entered his home knew what job he did.

Kevin Sharpe, 31, of Barry Walk in Peterborough, has now been charged with robbery and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates Court today, Tuesday November 1.