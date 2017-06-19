Man charged with crash outside Peterborough school

A man has been charged following a crash outside a Peterborough school.

Police were called to the incident at around 3.40pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two vehicles in Eastfield Road, Peterborough.

No injuries were reported.

A 36-year-old man Arnps Kvietkaudkas, who lives in Peterborough, was charged with failing to provide a specimen, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance and released on bail.