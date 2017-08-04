Man charged with causing death of two men in crash near Peterborough

A man has been charged with causing the death of two men in a crash near Peterborough.

The 20-year-old man, who has not been named by police, has been charged with two counts of causing death by careless driving and two counts of causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured vehicle following the crash on the A605 on May 7.

Officers were called just after 2am on May 7 following the two car crash at Elton.

Justinas Vosylius and Algirdas Pelegrimas,both aged 20, from Louise Road, Northampton were killed in the crash. They were passengers in a blue Vauxhall Corsa. A woman who was in the Corsa also suffered serious injuries in the collision. A man, aged in his 50s, who was driving the second car, suffered minor injuries.

The 20-year-old, from Northampton, had been bailed by police following his arrest. he was aged 19 at the time of the crash. He answered his bail at Thorpe Wood Police Station today (Friday), where he was charged by officers. He has been given bail to attend Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 8.