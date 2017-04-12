Man charged with attempting to murder convicted killer and armed robber to appear at Peterborough court tomorrow

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault on a man at HMP Whitemoor in March.

Kevin McCarthy, 49, of HMP Whitemoor is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Thursday April 13, following the incident on October 2, 2016.

The victim, Damien Fowkes, 41, of HMP Whitemoor was taken to hospital where he was treated for life threatening injuries to his neck.

Fowkes was jailed for a minimum of 20 years in 2011 for attempting to murder Soham murderer Ian Huntley and for the manslaughter of child killer Colin Hatch.

He was also serving a sentence for armed robbery.